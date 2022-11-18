VIDEO! Digital signboard calling Elon Musk petty racist, bankruptcy baby, megalomaniac among other things put outside Twitter headquarters

e-Paper Get App
The signboard reads Elon Musk names and then it goes on to call him a bunch of names or slangs, including petty racist, megalomaniac, bankruptcy baby to name a few.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
San Francisco: Digital signboard was put on Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. The signboard is meant for Elon Musk, who recently wrote a memo to his employees 'to be hardcore'. The signboard reads Elon Musk names and then it goes on to call him a bunch of names or slangs, including petty racist, meglomanic, bankruptcy baby to name a few.

Hundreds resing from Twitter

In yet another mayhem at Twitter, hundreds of employees have resigned ahead of the deadline given to them by Elon Musk to either agree to his "extremely hardcore" way of work or quit the company.

Several employees took to Twitter to announce their resignations ahead of the 5 p.m. Thursday deadline (US time) to meet Musk's new work criteria.

Twitter had around 3,000 employees left after the massive layoffs when Musk sacked about half of its workforce after taking over the company.

"And just like that, after 12 years, I have left Twitter. I have nothing but love for all my fellow tweeps, past and present. A thousand faces and a thousand scenes are flashing through my mind right now - I love you Twitter and I'll forever bleed blue," posted Satanjeev Banerjee from San Francisco.

