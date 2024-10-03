 Video: Bomb Explodes At Japan Miyazaki Airport Planted By US; World War II Horror Continues
During World War II, the US planted a bomb at Japan's Miyazaki airport, which suddenly detonated on October 2. The runway has suffered damage that has resulted in the cancellation of approximately 80 flights.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Bomb planted during World War II by US explodes in Japan | X (@Xx17965797N)

Tokyo: An explosion from a World War II bomb occurs on a taxiway at Miyazaki Airport in the southwest of Japan, resulting in the runway being closed. A 7-meter-wide and 1-meter-deep hole was discovered on the taxiway by transport ministry officials following an explosion at 8 a.m on October 2. No injuries were reported after the incident.

The explosive ordnance disposal unit of the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force examined the location. In the past, the airport was once a military air base for the Imperial Japanese Navy, and has frequently faced issues with finding unexploded U.S. bombs from WWII. At the airport in both 2011 and 2021, two unexploded shells were discovered, with another found in 2021.

A joint investigation by the Self-Defence Forces and police determined that a 500-pound US bomb caused the explosion, and there is no lingering danger. The reason for the unexpected blast remained unknown. Nevertheless, officials are looking into the reason behind the bomb's unexpected explosion, as stated by AFP.

Video from a nearby flight training facility captured the explosion, displaying pieces of asphalt shooting upwards. Videos showing the crater, said to be 7 metres wide and 1 metre deep, were later shown on Japanese television.

A bomb disposal team from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force | X (@SATimes_TV)

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that over 80 flights were cancelled, with the airport aiming to restart services by Thursday morning, according to Reuters.

Constructed in 1943 for training purposes by the Imperial Japanese Navy, Miyazaki Airport served as a departure point for kamikaze pilots on their missions in World War II.

The bomb explosion on Japan airport left a big crater on the taxiway | X (@Xx17965797N)

Officials from the Ministry of Defence observed that the area has witnessed the finding of numerous undetonated bombs from the US military from the war. Throughout Japan, there are numerous unexploded bombs still buried underground, with many being discovered during construction projects.

In Japan, the persistent problem of unexploded bombs from past conflicts remains a significant threat to public safety. Even to this day, over 79 years after the Second World War ended, unexploded bombs are still being discovered across Japan. In a single year, the Self-Defence Forces safely disposed of 2,348 bombs totalling 37.5 tonnes, as reported.

Importantly, this problem is not confined to Japan. The previous year, an unanticipated detonation occurred when a World War II bomb found in England exploded, according to officials.

