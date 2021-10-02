Video and Pictures: Burj Khalifa illuminates in honour of Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary

Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, was illuminated with Mahatma Gandhi's image on the occasion of his 152th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Watch Video:

Check out pictures:

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties.

"I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid floral tributes to the father of the nation.

Paying tribute to Bapu, President Kovind asked people to take pledge to strive for making India a country of his dreams.

"Homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti. It is a special day for all Indians to remember Gandhiji's struggles and sacrifice. Let us take a pledge that we will continue to strive for making India a country of Gandhiji's dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values," said Kovind in a tweet.

Leaders across the political spectrum also paid homage to the father of the nation at Raj Ghat.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:12 PM IST