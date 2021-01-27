Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro promotes ‘magical’ virus cure

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro appears to be counting on yet another "miracle" to save his citizens from COVID-19, promoting a secretive solution with no published scientific evidence he claims will conquer the new coronavirus.

"Ten drops under the tongue every four hours and the miracle is done," Maduro said in a televised appearance on Sunday.

"It's a powerful antiviral, very powerful, that neutralises the coronavirus." But his government has released no evidence. He even kept secret the name of the "brilliant Venezuelan mind" behind it, saying he needed to protect them.

Scientists at home and abroad remained skeptical.

The local National Academy of Medicine said it appeared be derived from the common herb thyme.

It's not the first time the Venezuelan leader has promoted a cure. In October, he notified the Pan American Health Organization that Venezuelan scientists discovered a molecule that nullifies the replication capacity of the new coronavirus. He hasn't spoken of that development since. He's also promoted a special herbal tea he claims can fend off the virus and other ailments.