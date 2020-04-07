Venezuelan naval ship sinks after 'ramming' into Portuguese cruise liner that had docked in international waters

In a bizarre case, a Venezuelan Naval vessel sank after it aggressively bumped into a cruise ship in international waters, the BBC reported.

According to the report the naval vessel Naiguata also fired shots on the Portuguese vessel RCGS Resolute in ‘an act of aggression in international waters’.

Twitter user Canocola has an entire thread explaining the turn of events. According to him, the cruise-liner that ‘specialises in penguin bothering, stopped to repair her engines in international waters.’

According to Canocola, the naval ship was also better equipped with arms