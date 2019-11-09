Vegas woman found in desert after week-long kidnapping

While officials said Lawton and Poche-Lawton knew the victim, authorities didn't provide a motive for the attack. It couldn't immediately be determined if the pair had lawyers yet who could speak on their behalf.

The woman in her 40s was kidnapped in North Las Vegas on October 30, Hernandez said.

"It's at gunpoint, it's by force, the victim is then transported across state lines, held in a house inside of a room for at least a week," he said. "At some point, she was sexually assaulted and then left for dead."