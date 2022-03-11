Vegan culture seems trending in London! Burger King syncs food goals at Leicester Square outlet

Burger King is likely to open it's initial all vegan branch this month, serving plant based dishes to foodies. The US chain would curb meat versions of their famous snack at Londons' Leicester Square flagship restaurant from 14th March. The no meat thing seems to be a limited period menu, lasting to about mid-April or so.

According to reports, the limited-edition menu is a direct result of their focus on vegan and plant-based innovation and goes hand in hand with target of a 50 per cent meat-free menu by 2030, as well as the brand's commitment to sustainability and responsible business.

Dawn Carr, from PETA was quoted in reports: ' People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals PETA applauds the UKs first all-vegan Burger King – a whopping great step in the right direction for animals and the environment. The planet needs a game-changing shift away from meat to combat the climate emergency, and Burger King is leading the way.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 04:20 PM IST