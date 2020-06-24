Vandals damage Indian restaurant in USA's New Mexico state; paint the walls with racist graffiti

An Indian restaurant has been vandalised with racist graffiti written amid the devastation left by the attack in New Mexico state, according to media reports.

Local leaders and the community are rallying behind the Sikh-owned restaurant, India Palace, in Santa Fe, which suffered $100,000 in damages during the attack discovered on Monday, the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper reported.

Besides causing extensive damage to the restaurant, the vandals had written slogans in support of President Donald Trump and "White Power", and racist remarks like "Go Home," according to the Santa Fe Reporter.

It said that the kitchen was completely made unusable, tables were overturned, glassware was smashed, wine racks were emptied, the statue of a "goddess" was beheaded and computers were stolen.

The restaurant had reopened only recently after being closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tweeted on Tuesday, "We will not stand for such hatred in New Mexico." She added that she had spoken to restaurant-owner Bajit Singh to "let him know that our community is with him."