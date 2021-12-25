e-Paper Get App

India reports 7,189 new COVID-19 cases, 387 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally at 415
Updated on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 02:06 PM IST

Uzbekistan provides 3,700 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan amidst economic crisis

the batch includes foodstuffs, fuel and winter clothes that will be distributed among destitute Afghans as the country is undergoing an economic crisis.
IANS
Afghanistan humanitarian crisis | Photo: Representative Image

Kabul: Uzbekistan has provided 3,700 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the war-torn Afghanistan in an effort to help millions of people in need amidst the chilling winter.

Transported by 63 rail wagons to Afghanistan's northern city Mazar-I-Sharif and received by Afghan officials, the batch includes foodstuffs, fuel and winter clothes that will be distributed among destitute Afghans as the country is undergoing an economic crisis, reports Xinhua news agency.

Expressing gratitude to Uzbekistan, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan's Taliban-led government, called for further enhancing relations between Kabul and Tashkent.

Stanikzai called on Uzbekistan to help Afghanistan in rebuilding airports, building railways and providing scholarships for Afghan students.

Since the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in August, which resulted in the US-led forces' departure and slapping sanctions on the new administration, Afghanistan has been facing economic crisis as more than 22 million out of the country's some 36 million population are reportedly facing acute food insecurity.

To overcome the crisis, the Afghan government has called on the international community to provide humanitarian aid.

So far, many countries including China, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Qatar, among others, have provided humanitarian aid to the country.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 02:06 PM IST
