'Utterly Depraved': UK MP Bob Blackman Condemns Staged ISIS-Style Execution Scene Targeting PM Modi - VIDEO

A provocative video allegedly filmed outside Ramgee House, which houses the Consulate General of India in Birmingham, has triggered outrage on social media and sharp political condemnation in the United Kingdom. The viral clip shows a staged ISIS-style execution scene involving an actor wearing a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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In the footage, a man wearing a Modi mask and dressed in a bright orange jumpsuit is seen being dragged and forced to kneel by three masked men in black tactical clothing and balaclavas. The men wave placards carrying provocative slogans related to Kashmir and India’s foreign policy.

The video, styled as a mock “Live Breaking News” broadcast, was reportedly released by a group calling itself “Deenified.” A spokesperson in the clip claims the group has “arrested Narendra Modi,” labels the Indian Prime Minister “genocidal,” and calls on supporters to “join the movement.”

The visuals have sparked widespread criticism due to their resemblance to ISIS hostage execution propaganda videos. The orange jumpsuit, masked captors, and forced kneeling posture closely mirror imagery associated with ISIS terrorist Mohammed Emwazi.

Reacting strongly to the video, UK Conservative MP Bob Blackman condemned the act and termed it dangerous incitement.

“Utterly depraved. Staging what is clearly an ISIS-style execution scene on British streets targeting a democratically elected world leader is incitement,” Blackman wrote on social media.

The clip has intensified concerns over extremist demonstrations and rising anti-India rhetoric in parts of the UK.