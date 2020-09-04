Uttar Portland? Police shoot dead Antifa activist while 'arresting' him

Brady claimed that the officers at the scene reported that the suspect was armed, but that investigators had not confirmed that as of early Friday morning, reported New York Times. The report further states that an arrest warrant had been issued by the Portland police earlier Thursday on the same day that Vice News published an interview with Reinoehl in which he appeared to admit to the shooting, saying, “I had no choice.”

The Portland police had been investigating Saturday’s shooting death of Aaron J. Danielson, one of the supporters of President Trump who came into downtown Portland and clashed with protesters demonstrating against racial injustice and police brutality.

Portland has become a flashpoint for demonstrations against police brutality and racism since the police killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 triggered a wave of national and international outrage.