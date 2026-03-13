US–Iran–Israel War: Explosions Hit Tehran During Quds Day Protests After Israel Warning

X

Tehran: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, a huge explosion struck Iran’s capital, Tehran, on Friday, where thousands of people had gathered for ‘Youm-e-Quds’ and were holding a protest march. The demonstration was reportedly in response to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was said to have been killed in Israeli and US strikes. Ferdowsi Square, just off Enghelab Street where the Quds (Jerusalem) Day demonstrations were taking place, was hit in the attack.

According to Tasnim news agency, a plume of grey smoke rose as demonstrators shouted “Death to Israel!” and “Death to America!”

Notably, Israel had warned that it could strike in the area just before the blast. Israel's military issued a warning on its Farsi-language X account that it would "conduct operations" there later in the day.

"Your presence in these areas puts your life at risk," the Israeli military said.

A day earlier, newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in his first message, vowed revenge for those killed in the ongoing Israel–US attacks that started on 28 February. He called for a massive, "enemy-crushing" public turnout for Quds Day rallies and framed the day as a critical symbol of national unity and resistance against Israel and the United States.

"I remind you of the importance of attending the Quds Day rallies, where the spirit of wanting to crush the enemy must be everyone's focus", Khamenei said.

"Public presence on the streets, especially during the Quds Day ceremonies, must be strong and prominent", he added.

About Quds Day

Quds Day is an annual pro-Palestinian event held on the last Friday of Ramadan. Established in 1979 by Iran's first Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, it is intended to express solidarity with Palestinians and oppose Israel and Zionism.