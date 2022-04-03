e-Paper Get App
USA: 6 dead, several injured in shooting incident in California Sacramento

According to the police, the incident took place early Sunday (local time) morning, reported The Washington Post.

ANI | Updated on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:15 PM IST

Representative PIC | AP

Representative PIC | AP

As many as six people died and at least nine were injured in a shooting incident in Sacramento in California, said a media report citing Sacramento police.

According to the police, the incident took place early Sunday (local time) morning, reported The Washington Post.

"Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased," Sacramento police tweeted.

The media outlet cited a video posted on Twitter that showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. The video also showed multiple ambulances sent to the scene.

The investigation in the matter is underway as the police informed that a "large police presence will remain and the scene remains active."

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:15 PM IST