US: Woman kills boyfriend's 6-yr-old daughter, leaves body outside girl's biological mother's home in a bucket

US: Woman kills boyfriend's 6-yr-old daughter, leaves body outside girl's mother's home in a bucket | Representative image

A woman in Louisiana killer her boyfriend's 6-year-old daughter and left her body in a bucket outside the home of the girl's mother.

As per a Fox news report, the woman named Bunnak Landon, 43, has been jailed without bond in a New Orleans suburb. As per the Sheriff's office, Landon was booked on Wednesday on first-degree murder charges and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of the child, Bella Fontenelle.

The child's father lodged a complaint with the police after both Bella and Landon went missing on Wednesday from their LA home.

Soon after this, the child's body was found in her mother's lawn. The cause of death is said to be strangulation and blunt force injury.

Shocking footage of Landon carting a bucket containing the body of 6-year-old Bella has also surfaced on social media.

As per police, neither of Bella's parents are said to be involved in the killing of the child. Although, the motive of the killing is yet to be ascertained.