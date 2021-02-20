US VP Kamala Harris has put her old home up for sale. Here's how much it costs

Kamala Harris may have become the Vice President of the United States exactly a month ago, but she is yet to become a resident of the official residence of the VP within the Naval Observatory Complex. She presently remains a resident of Blair House - the official guest house of the President. But with official duties keeping her on the White House premises for the next few years, it would seem that Harris is looking to lighten her multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Harris is now selling her San Francisco apartment - bought around the time that she began serving as California’s first Black district attorney. Reportedly, the condo has been on the market for a little more than a week, with an asking price of $ 799,000 on listings website Zillow.

According to reports, the apartment is on the top floor of a building in the South of Market neighborhood of San Francisco and is spread over two levels. The two storey apartment reportedly has a main floor living-dining space as well as a small home office and outdoor space. There is also a loft level with a bedroom, bathroom and walk-in closet.

As per records, Harris had bought the apartment for nearly half a million dollars in 2004. It is however not the only property that Harris owns. And while Blair house with its 119 rooms and 14 bedrooms may be a grand residence, Harris is no stranger to living comfortably.

Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff have been living for several years in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, where Hollywood celebrities and sports icons also reside. Their four bedroom property reportedly has a pool and according to Zillow estimates, is now worth over $5 million. Harris also has a two bedroom apartment in a prime location in Washington DC for which she had reportedly paid over $ 1.7 million in 2017.