US: Vivek Ramaswamy Wants US Out Of China Hold

Vivek Ramaswamy |

Washington: Indian-origin multimillionaire entrepreneur and Republican Party’s youngest presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy favours stronger US-India ties to ensure America’s ‘independence from China’ the 38-year-old Ramaswamy said, "A stronger US-India relationship could help the US declare independence from China. The US is economically dependent on China today, but with a stronger relationship with India, it becomes easier to declare independence from Chinese stranglehold." Talking to ABC News after addressing a string of meetings in the crucial State of Iowa which will kick off the 2024 Republican presidential primary season, he said India could be a favourable and dependable partner.

Ramaswamy has always favoured stricter foreign policy with regards to Russia and China when asked how he planned to tackle America's relations with both countries if elected president. On the controversial topic of Ukraine, where the US is deeply involved in fending off the Russian invasion, Ramaswamy said he would let Russian President Vladimir Putin keep parts of Ukraine under Moscow's control in exchange for severed ties with China.

He is also firm that NATO should never admit Ukraine as a member, provided that Putin steps out of Russia's military embrace with China. "A China-Russia military alliance is the single greatest military threat to the United States" and it's imperative that it be dismantled, he said. Ramaswamy’s right-wing and often fresh populist ideas and his ‘David’ image in the battle with Goliaths have started winning hearts as he is climbing the popularity charts ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)