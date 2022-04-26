US Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, her press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, however, she will isolate and work from the Vice President's residence, the statement added. The Vice President will return to the White House after she tests negative, the statement further read.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:18 PM IST