US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband evacuated over bomb threat in Washington

The husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris was on Tuesday evacuated after a reported bomb threat at the Washington high school, he was visiting to commemorate African American history, NDTV reported citing officials.

Kamala Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, whose official title is second gentleman, was pulled away by his security officials during celebrations of Black History Month at Dunbar High School in Washington, DC. Students were also asked to leave.

"It was a bomb threat," Washington public schools spokeswoman Enrique Gutierrez told reporters. "We had a threat today to the facility so... basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear."

No immediate details about the nature of the threat were made public.

Emhoff spokeswoman Katie Peters tweeted that "Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty."

"Mr Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and DC Police for their work," Peters said.

ALSO READ Kamala Harris will be my running mate in 2024, says US Prez Joe Biden

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:42 PM IST