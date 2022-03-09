US, UK ban on Russian oil to rattle energy market

In a concerted move, which could raise gas prices and further rattle global energy markets, US President Joe Biden has banned Russian oil and gas.

Close on its heels, the UK announced it will phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. The US move will shut off the flow of Russian fuel into the country — which receives less than 10 percent of its energy resources from Kremlin. Alexander Novak, the Russian deputy prime minister, lost no time in warning that Russia could snap Europe’s supply of natural gas through a pipeline if the allies move to stop importing Russian oil. “It is absolutely clear that any embargo on Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market,” Novak said.

“European politicians need to honestly warn their citizens and consumers what to expect,” he said. “If you want to reject energy supplies from Russia, go ahead. We are ready for it. We know where we could redirect the volumes to.” Senator Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware, said that Americans needed to be ready for the consequences if Russia retaliated, a move he said would be aimed at dividing the allies.

“We might well see energy prices double because Putin realizes that he’s got Western Europe over a barrel,” Coons said on CNN. Britain too announced that it would phase out imports of Russian oil. The announcement does not affect Russian gas supplies and will give oil importers several months to make alternative plans to try to avoid any disruption in Britain.

Nonetheless, the announcement in UK led to bedlam at the petrol pumps: Large queues could be seen as prices jumped and were hissing close to £2 a litre. This would make commuting unaffordable for half on the drivers on the road, said western media reports. Global oil prices are at highest level for 14 years this week -- spiking to nearly $140 per barrel.

The UK is planning to buy more oil from the US, Saudi Arabia and the Middle East instead, but wants nine months to sort out the deals. There will not be a ban on Russian gas - but this is still under discussion within the Government.

Wednesday, March 09, 2022