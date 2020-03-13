US Travel Ban: Tourists in mad scramble

Tourists from the U.S., who were left shrouded in confusion, scrambled to the Spanish and French airports in the early hours of Thursday morning uncertain about how the ban would impact their attempts to fly back home, Daily Mail reports.

With President Trump declaring the ban would come into effect at 'midnight' on Friday, confusion reigned over exactly how it would be implemented including how the cut-off would apply across time zones and which routes Americans would be allowed to use to get home, according to Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Britain on Thursday hit back at a US decision to impose a travel ban on Europeans to limit the spread of coronavirus, insisting there was no proof such measures worked. President Donald Trump slapped a 30-day ban on people travelling from the Schengen passport-free zone, as the continent grapples with spiralling numbers of cases in the global outbreak.

Britain, which left the European Union on January 31 but is still abiding by EU rules until the end of the year, is not affected by the restriction, as it never signed up to Schengen. But finance minister Rishi Sunak told BBC radio: "With regard to flight bans, we are always guided by the science as we make our decisions here.