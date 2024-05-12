 US Transwoman Shockingly Runs Over 64-Yr-Old Man, Kisses His Dead Body Before Brutally Slashing Him 9 Times In Texas; Video Surfaces
The horrific act was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and the video has since gone viral online.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Huston, United States: In a gruesome incident, a 20-year-old transgender woman fatally struck a 64-year-old man with her car and then stabbed his body multiple times. The horrific act was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and the video has since gone viral online.

The viral footage shows the woman running over the man with her car, then shockingly kissing his body before stabbing him nine times. The victim, identified as Steven Anderson, was struck while crossing the road in his neighborhood to pick up mail. After hitting Anderson for a second time and killing him, the suspect, Karon Fisher, fled the scene.

Later, Fisher returned to the scene, flipped Anderson's body over, kissed him, and then stabbed him nine times before attempting to flee in another car. Unable to enter the vehicle, Fisher walked over Anderson's body and left the scene on foot.

According to reports, Fisher was subsequently arrested and charged with murder, evading arrest with a vehicle, and assaulting hospital personnel. Despite being referred to as male in court records, Fisher was identified by the police as a woman. Prior to her arrest, Fisher was on community supervision for evading arrest in a previous case in 2023.

Eyewitnesses described the daytime murder as "disturbing" and expressed shock over the incident occurring in broad daylight with people around. Fisher is expected to appear in court on May 24.

