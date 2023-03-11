US to increase relief aide for cash-trapped Pakistan's economic recovery

US President Joe Biden | File Image

US President Joe Biden has proposed to double the economic support fund to Pakistan to USD 82 million for fiscal 2024. This amount is double the support given to Pakistan in 2022. The assistance is intended to help Pakistan recover from devastating floods, diversify its energy supply, and build emergency preparedness capabilities.

According to a report in Mint, the US State Department has said that the support will also expand private sector economic growth, strengthen democratic institutions, and advance gender equity and women's empowerment in Pakistan.

Budgets sanctioned for Pakistan by the Biden administration

The proposed budget will give Pakistan USD 82 million for fiscal 2024, beginning in October, under the Economic Support Fund category. Pakistan is also proposed to receive USD 17 million under the international narcotics and law enforcement category and another USD 3.5 million under the international military education and training category, according to reports. Additionally, the administration has proposed USD 32 million to Pakistan under the global health program category by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Currently, Pakistan is debt-trapped and is in a race against time to implement measures to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The country reportedly has reserves barely enough for over one month of essential imports. The agreement with the IMF on the completion of the ninth review of a USD 7 billion loan Extended Fund Facility program has been delayed since late last year over a policy framework. The completion of this review would not only lead to a disbursement of 1.2 billion but also unlock inflows from friendly countries.

Pakistan's government has also increased tax rates, policy interest rates, cut ministers' expenses, and implemented other measures to meet all demands laid by the IMF to unlock the next tranche of a $6.5 billion bailout package. Despite these measures, the IMF loan program remains unfinished, and Pakistan's ongoing economic crisis persists.

US has helped Pakistan throughout the economic crisis

The United States has encouraged crisis-hit Pakistan to improve its business environment, which would make the South Asian country more attractive and competitive around the world. According to the State Department, Pakistan is a country with tremendous potential, and the US has partnered with it.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that Pakistan has encountered economic headwinds of late, while the citizens are facing record levels of inflation. He further added that the US encourages Pakistan to continue working with the IMF, especially on reforms that will improve Pakistan's business environment. "We know that doing so will ultimately make Pakistani businesses more attractive and competitive around the world," he said.