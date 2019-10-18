US to host 2020 G7 summit at Donald Trump golf resort

Washington: The G7 Summit in 2020 would be held at President Donald Trump's golf resort in Florida and would cost half the amount than hosting the event at another place, the White House has claimed, rejecting criticism that he "used" his public office to secure big contract for himself.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters on Thursday that the 46th G7 Summit, a grouping that comprises of world's largest developed economies, would be held from June 10 through June 12 at the Trump National Doral facility in Miami, Florida.

Mulvaney asserted that this was the best place to host such a summit of G7 country leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US, the United Kingdom and Canada and it would cost half the amount than hosting at another place. He said that the Trump National Doral facility was selected from a short list of 12 places, including those in California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

-By Lalit K Jha