US to allow fully vaccinated travelers from November 8: White House

As part of easing curb after months of Covid regulations, the US has finally decided to ease restrictions ending an 18-month travel ban on foreign travelers from across the world. The Biden administration announced on Friday that it will allow entry to foreign travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, by both land and air, starting November 8.

The decision to ease restrictions was "guided by public health, stringent and consistent," said White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz in a tweet announcing the new policy.

He said the "announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel."

To slow the spread of the coronavirus, U.S. borders were closed after March 2020 to travelers from much of the globe, including the European Union, Britain, and China, India, and Brazil. Overland visitors from Mexico and Canada were also banned.

Earlier this week, a White House source said the land border opening would happen in two phases.

Initially, vaccines will be required for non-essential trips such as visiting family or tourism, though unvaccinated travelers will still be allowed into the country for essential trips as they have been for the last year and a half, the administration informed.

A second phase beginning in early January 2022 will require all visitors to be fully vaccinated to enter the United States by land, no matter the reason for their trip.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 09:04 PM IST