US strikes again: Hashed commander in North Iraq targetted

Baghdad: A new US air strike targeted a commander in Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force early Saturday, state television reported, a day after an American drone strike killed a top Iranian general.
The channel said the strike took place north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad but did not name the targeted figure.
A police source told AFP that bombardment there hit a Hashed convoy and left "dead and wounded," without providing a specific toll.
