US releases three unclassified videos of US Navy pilots ‘encountering UFO’

The videos released by the Department of Defense show what the pilots saw during training flights in 2004 and 2015. In the statement, DOD said that one video was taken in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015. These were circulated in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017, it added.

According to the statement of the US Department of Defense, the US Navy had previously acknowledged that these videos circulating in the public domain were indeed Navy videos.

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena," US' Department of Defense said in the statement.

As per the Guardian newspaper, the release of the videos by the Pentagon adds to the legitimacy of the videos and will spur more speculation that humans have recently interacted with extra-terrestrials.