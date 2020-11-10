US Presidential Polls: US Attorney General William Barr authorises election probe - story so far

Now, with a carefully worded memo, Attorney General William Barr has authorised federal prosecutors across the US to pursue "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified, despite little evidence of fraud. As he noted, it was "imperative that the American people can trust that our elections were conducted in such a way that the outcomes accurately reflect the will of the voters".

While officials state that this decision was not prompted by President Trump, it has raised concerns that the President will use the Justice Department to try to challenge the outcome. The investigation will allow prosecutors to circumvent longstanding Justice Department policy that normally would prohibit such overt actions before the election is formally certified.

Following the move however, reports indicate that the Justice Department's top election crimes prosecutor has resigned in protest.