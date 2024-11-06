US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump & Kamala Harris Locked In Tight Race As America Heads To Polls Amid Security Concerns

Former US President Donald Trump (R) & US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) | X@realDonaldTrump | @KamalaHarris

Washington: An edgy America waded into a chaotic presidential election on Tuesday morning which could give the United States its first female leader or return the former president to power. There was unprecedented security as voting machines reported glitches and went into meltdown in multiple states, More than 80 million voters cast an early ballot —either by mail or in person.

Former US President Donald Trump Casts His Vote

The 78-year-old Donald Trump said he felt ‘confident’ after he cast his vote in Palm Beach, Florida, even as polls show the race with him and Kamala Harris is virtually tied. Accompanied by his wife Melania, who kept her sunglasses on, Donald took questions from reporters with just hours until the curtains were drawn. He was wearing his signature ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and supported an 'I voted’ sticker.

Read Also Donald Trump Wins In Swing State Of North Carolina; Leads In Pennsylvania

Harris. who voted early, told an Atlanta radio station on Tuesday morning that her Election Day focus was on “making sure everybody knows the power of their voice through their vote.” I think this is an inflection point where we have two very different visions of the future of our nation,” she said, in an interview.

All Eyes On 7 Swing States

All eyes are on the seven swing states that will be critical for victory, especially Pennsylvania which is a decider state with 18 electoral votes at stake. For some states, the result will be announced as soon as the voting stops. But in the battleground states it could take hours or even days until the nations find out the winner. Usually, elections are moments of patriotism, a time for citizens to settle their differences at the ballot box, no matter how fiery the disagreements, are but this year, the election is on ‘fire; especially in the states lining the East Coast.

The nation entered this year's election with possibilities that once seemed unimaginable in 21st-century America: political violence, assassination attempts, and vows of retribution against opponents.

The media quoted many Americans from across the political spectrum that they were heading to the polls in battleground states with a sense that their nation was coming undone. While some expressed relief that the long election season had finally come to an end, it was hard to escape the undercurrent of uneasiness about what might follow afterward.

Many voters have also expressed concerns about post-election violence. At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is getting to 270 electoral votes through the Electoral College.

New Hampshire: Harris and Trump tied with three votes each in the tiny New Hampshire community of Dixville Notch, which opened and closed its poll just after midnight in a decades-old tradition.