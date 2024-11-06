US Presidential Election: Kamala Harris's Gaffe On Voting Day As She Gets Caught On Cam Having 'Fake' Conversation With Democrat Voter (Video)

A video of US Vice President Kamala Harris has been circulating on social media with claims that she faked a phone call in front of cameras on voting day for the presidential election.

The Democratic Party’s nominee, Kamala, had stopped by the Democratic National Committee headquarters for some late phone banking. During the event, Kamala found herself in controversy after she flipped her phone while speaking with someone, incidentally revealing that she was not on a video call with a voter, as the iPhone’s camera app was open.

The viral video shows Kamala talking on a phone given to her by a DNC staffer, where she enthusiastically said, “How are you doing? Have you voted already?” After a pause, she added, “You did? Thank you!”

Kamala's supporters can be seen cheering when she flipped her phone so that the voter on the other end could hear the applause better.

Social media users were quick to notice that the phone screen revealed that the VP was actually on the camera app.

Vice President Harris stops by DNC headquarters, speaks to staff and takes some phone calls. pic.twitter.com/oKMKYddWso — CSPAN (@cspan) November 5, 2024

According to reports, Harris made multiple phone calls, urging voters to recognize the “importance” of their vote and to make their voices heard by voting that day. She was heard saying, “I am well. I just wanted to call you and check in, making sure you know where you can go to vote today if you haven't already.”

In one call, she added, “Thank you so much for being active in this crucial process, the foundation of our democracy... We couldn’t do this without people like you,” as noted by the Daily Mail.

To another caller, she encouraged them to “remind each other of the power in your voice, your vote.”

Internet users were quick to criticise the vice president for what they perceived as an election day phone blunder. One user on X commented, “That’s fake the phone was on camera mode the whole time.”

Another user questioned, “Didn't know iPhone can take videos while on calls. Wonder if they will do a retake or green screen it out.”