 US Presidential Election 2024: Trump Leads In Key Battleground State Of Pennsylvania
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Presidential Election 2024: Trump Leads In Key Battleground State Of Pennsylvania

US Presidential Election 2024: Trump Leads In Key Battleground State Of Pennsylvania

In this, the biggest prize is the northeastern US state of Pennsylvania. The state, unlike the last election cycle (when it had 20 electoral college votes), has 19 electoral college votes. This is the most of any of the aforementioned 'swing states'.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
Donald Trump | File/AFP

The United States presidential elections are currently going on; many states have closed the polls and counting is underway. Election night could not be more tense. As results trickle in, the focus once again is on the key battleground states that have been in the news in the recent past.

The key states in focus are Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia. These states have been called 'swing states' as their voting patterns cannot be easily determined.

In this, the biggest prize is the northeastern US state of Pennsylvania. The state, unlike the last election cycle (when it had 20 electoral college votes), has 19 electoral college votes. This is the most of any of the aforementioned 'swing states'.

At the time of writing, Donald Trump is currently leading with 211 electoral college votes, as Kamala Harris trails with 165 electoral college votes.

At the time of writing, Donald Trump is currently leading with 211 electoral college votes, as Kamala Harris trails with 165 electoral college votes. | AFP Photo

The historically significant state of Pennsylvania currently has Republican nominee Donald J. Trump in the lead. As per Reuters, Trump has a total of 51.2 per cent of the vote in the state. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee and the current vice president, has 47.8 per cent of the vote.

FPJ Shorts
IPL Auction 2025: IPL Reaches Saudi Arabia
IPL Auction 2025: IPL Reaches Saudi Arabia
Video: Man Carries His Own Chair Inside Mumbai Local, Another Video Of Jugaad For Seat Goes Viral
Video: Man Carries His Own Chair Inside Mumbai Local, Another Video Of Jugaad For Seat Goes Viral
Maharashtra: Ex-DGP Rashmi Shukla's Fate In Hands Of N.ew Govt, Likely To Be Re-appointed If Mahayuti Comes To Power After Assembly Elections
Maharashtra: Ex-DGP Rashmi Shukla's Fate In Hands Of N.ew Govt, Likely To Be Re-appointed If Mahayuti Comes To Power After Assembly Elections
Video Of Ishan Kishan Calling Out Umpire’s 'Stupid Decision’ During IND A vs AUS A Surfaces
Video Of Ishan Kishan Calling Out Umpire’s 'Stupid Decision’ During IND A vs AUS A Surfaces

As of now, a total of 77 per cent of the registered votes have been counted. This could, in all possibility take Trump closer to victory.

At the time of writing, Donald Trump is currently leading with 211 electoral college votes, as Kamala Harris trails with 165 electoral college votes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Elections Results 2024: Kamala Harris Cancels Speech At Howard University As Donald Trump Inches...

US Elections Results 2024: Kamala Harris Cancels Speech At Howard University As Donald Trump Inches...

US Presidential Elections 2024: Republicans Gain Control Of Senate Bagging 51 Out Of 100 Seats In...

US Presidential Elections 2024: Republicans Gain Control Of Senate Bagging 51 Out Of 100 Seats In...

US Elections 2024: Why Are Republicans Are Red & Democrats Blue? Explained

US Elections 2024: Why Are Republicans Are Red & Democrats Blue? Explained

US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump & Kamala Harris Locked In Tight Race As America Heads...

US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump & Kamala Harris Locked In Tight Race As America Heads...

Viral Video: The Simpsons 'Predicted' Who Will Win 2024 Presidential Election In The US

Viral Video: The Simpsons 'Predicted' Who Will Win 2024 Presidential Election In The US