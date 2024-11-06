US Presidential Election 2024: Trump Leads In Key Battleground State Of Pennsylvania

Donald Trump | File/AFP

The United States presidential elections are currently going on; many states have closed the polls and counting is underway. Election night could not be more tense. As results trickle in, the focus once again is on the key battleground states that have been in the news in the recent past.

The key states in focus are Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia. These states have been called 'swing states' as their voting patterns cannot be easily determined.

In this, the biggest prize is the northeastern US state of Pennsylvania. The state, unlike the last election cycle (when it had 20 electoral college votes), has 19 electoral college votes. This is the most of any of the aforementioned 'swing states'.

At the time of writing, Donald Trump is currently leading with 211 electoral college votes, as Kamala Harris trails with 165 electoral college votes. | AFP Photo

The historically significant state of Pennsylvania currently has Republican nominee Donald J. Trump in the lead. As per Reuters, Trump has a total of 51.2 per cent of the vote in the state. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee and the current vice president, has 47.8 per cent of the vote.

As of now, a total of 77 per cent of the registered votes have been counted. This could, in all possibility take Trump closer to victory.

