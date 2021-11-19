e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 08:27 PM IST

US President Joe Biden to undergo routine surgery, to briefly transfer power to VP Kamala Harris

FPJ Web Desk
President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his first routine physical exam as president.

Plans for the physical were announced in an early morning tweet by White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

President Joe Biden will transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday for the period during which he will be under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy he will undergo as part of his annual physical, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Harris, the first woman to be vice president, will be making history during the short time she is serving as acting president.

Biden, 78, had his last full exam in December 2019, when doctors found the former vice president to be "healthy, vigorous" and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," according to a doctor's report at the time.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who has been Biden's primary care physician since 2009, wrote in a three-page note that the then-presidential candidate was in overall good shape.

