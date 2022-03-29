US President Joe Biden to discuss Ukraine war with European leaders over call, says White House

US President Joe Biden will discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a phone call with key Western European allies, AFP quoted White House sources as saying.

Reportedly, Biden convened the call at 9:15 am (1315 GMT) with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy to discuss the latest developments regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a spokesman said.

Notably, the United States Monday proposed $6.9 billion to help Ukraine amid the Russian invasion and support NATO member countries under a budget proposal released by President Joe Biden's administration.

The funds would represent Washington's latest allocation of aid following the shock invasion last month and be used to "enhance the capabilities and readiness of US forces, NATO allies, and regional partners in the face of Russian aggression," the White House had said.

Meanwhile, As Russia’s war on Ukraine entered its second month, both sides met in Turkey on Tuesday for their first face-to-face talks in two weeks. Following the talks, Russia has decided to drastically reduce its military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv and said a presidential meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is possible after productive talks with Ukraine.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 07:07 PM IST