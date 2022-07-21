US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

Photo: Twitter/ AFP

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House informed Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden was experiencing “mild symptoms” and has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease.

"This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," the statement by White House press secretary read.

As per the White House, the President tested negative for Covid in his previous test on Tuesday.

This is a developing story