 US President Joe Biden Assures Peaceful Transfer Of Power In January; Watch Video
PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Biden's remarks are seen as an attempt to heal a country that appeared divided into two groups after the results were out for the bitterly contested presidential election | X@POTUS

Washington, November 7: US President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to ensure a peaceful and orderly transfer of power to President-elect Donald Trump in January and appealed to the people to accept the election results for the White House.

Biden made the comments during an address to the nation, a day after Trump, 78, won the presidential elections.

"I assured President-elect Trump of a peaceful and orderly transition of power," Biden said.

Read Also
Donald Trump To Be US President Again, Here's What It May Mean For India
article-image

Biden's remarks are seen as an attempt to heal a country that appeared divided into two groups after the results were out for the bitterly contested presidential election. "Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable," he said.

