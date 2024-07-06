US President Joe Biden Admits Debate Was 'Bad Episode, Blames Illness & Lack Of Preparation

US President Joe Biden | AFP

Madison (Wisconsin) [US]: In his first television interview since the CNN debate with Donald Trump, President Joe Biden candidly addressed his performance, describing it as a "bad episode" and taking full responsibility for what transpired.

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos interviewed Biden in Madison, Wisconsin, following a rally with Democratic supporters where Biden reiterated his commitment to staying in the race.

Stephanopoulos didn't waste time delving into the debate, acknowledging Biden's team's characterisation of it as a "bad night." Biden concurred, straightforwardly admitting, "Sure did."

A Bad Night

The conversation then turned to remarks made by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who queried whether the debate was indicative of a more serious underlying issue. "It was a bad episode," Biden clarified. "No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing and -- and a bad night."

Regarding his preparation leading up to the debate, which followed his international trip to France for the D-Day anniversary and subsequent rest at Camp David, the anchor asked why the recovery time wasn't sufficient. Biden explained, "Because I was sick. I was feeling terrible." He disclosed that medical tests ruled out COVID-19 but confirmed he had been battling a severe cold.

The anchor inquired if Biden had watched the debate footage afterward. Biden admitted, "I don't think I did, no."

Pressed on whether he realised how poorly it was going while on stage, Biden acknowledged, "Yeah, look. The whole way I prepared, nobody's fault, mine. Nobody's fault but mine."

President Biden Reflects On His Preparation Style

He reflected on his preparation style and how he adapted it inappropriately for the debate setting, saying, "I prepared what I usually would do sitting down as I did come back with foreign leaders or the National Security Council for explicit detail. And I realised-- partway through that, you know, all-- I get quoted the New York Times had me down, ten points before the debate, nine now, or whatever the hell it is. The fact of the matter is that what I looked at is that he also lied 28 times. I couldn't-- I mean, the way the debate ran, not-- my fault, nobody else's fault, no one else's fault."

"But it seemed like you were having trouble from the first question in, even before he spoke?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"Well, I just had a bad night," Biden said.