US President Donald Trump’s blame game on China

Launching another scathing attack on China, US President Donald Trump on Monday blamed China for causing "great damage" to the United States and across the globe due to the coronavirus crisis.
"China has caused great damage to the United States and the rest of the world!" Trump tweeted, in an oblique reference to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Addressing the second 'Salute to America' on America's 244th Independence Day, Trump had also said that the country was doing great until it got hit by a virus that came from China.
"The power of tariffs being imposed on foreign lands that took advantage of the United States for decades enabled us to make great trade deals where there were none. Tens of billions of dollars are now paid to the US treasury by the same countries but then we got hit by the virus that came from China," Trump had said while addressing the event.
He further said, "We're producing gowns, masks, and surgical equipment...It was almost exclusively made in foreign lands, in particular, China where ironically this virus and others came from."
Earlier, the US President also lashed out at China for the COVID-19 crisis, accusing Beijing of trying to deflect the pain and carnage that the country spread throughout the world.
In May, Trump had said that he was very disappointed with China over its failure to contain the virus, saying the worldwide pandemic cast a pall over his US-China trade deal.
Trump has been targeting China for spreading the virus. Earlier, the US President was asked at a press conference if he had seen evidence that gave him a "high degree of confidence" that the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and replied that he had, although he declined to give specifics.
President understates danger of coronavirus
US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn has declined to back President Donald Trump's claim that 99 per cent of COVID-19 cases were "totally harmless".
During his remarks on Saturday at the White House Independence Day event, Trump had claimed without evidence that 99 per cent of coronavirus cases "are totally harmless."
When pressed in a CNN interview on Sunday to respond to Trump's remarks, Hahn refused to answer and instead said: "I'm not going to get into who is right and who is wrong," Xinhua news agency reported.
Hahn said the coronavirus pandemic is "a rapidly evolving situation" but stressed that the US "absolutely must take this seriously".
"What I'll say is that we have data in the White House task force. Those data show us that this is a serious problem. People need to take it seriously," he added.
Also on Sunday, Hahn refused to offer a timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine, which Trump suggested could be available "long before the end of the year".
"I can't predict when a vaccine will be available," the FDA chief said.
"We are seeing unprecedented speed for the development of a vaccine. But ... our solemn promise to the American people is that we will make a decision based upon the data and science on a vaccine, with respect to the safety and effectiveness of that vaccine."
Hahn's remarks came as COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks in more than 30 US states including Arizona, California, Texas and Florida.
According to the latest tally by Johns Hopkins University, the US currently accounts for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities with 2,880,130 and 129,906, respectively.
