US President Donald Trump wants to have Independence Day bash

The White House said Tuesday that President Donald Trump remains committed to holding a Fourth of July celebration in the nation's capital even as Democratic lawmakers from the regionwarn that the area will not be ready to hold a major event.

White House spokesman Judd Deere reiterated that Trump wants to hold an Independence Day celebration after members of Congress wrote on Tuesday to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to raise their concerns about the safety of such an event.

Trump in April said that because of the coronavirus, the event would likely have to be smaller than last year's "Salute to America" event on the National Mall that drew tens of thousands.

"As President Trump has said, there will be an Independence Day celebration this year and it will have a different look than 2019 to ensure the health and safety of those attending," Deere said.