US President Biden calls Pakistan 'one of world's most dangerous nations' | ANI

US President Joe Biden on Saturday morning said Pakistan may be 'one of the most dangerous nations in the world' and its nuclear weapons were 'without cohesion'.

Biden made the remarks while addressing a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception.

He said, "What I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world, Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion."

The US President's remarks come in the context of the changing geopolitical situation globally.