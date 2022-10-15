e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS President Biden calls Pakistan 'one of world's most dangerous nations'

US President Biden calls Pakistan 'one of world's most dangerous nations'

Biden made the remarks while addressing a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
US President Biden calls Pakistan 'one of world's most dangerous nations' | ANI
Follow us on

US President Joe Biden on Saturday morning said Pakistan may be 'one of the most dangerous nations in the world' and its nuclear weapons were 'without cohesion'.

Biden made the remarks while addressing a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception.

He said, "What I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world, Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion."

The US President's remarks come in the context of the changing geopolitical situation globally.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

US to send $725 million in military aid to Ukraine

US to send $725 million in military aid to Ukraine

FM Sitharaman meets EU commissioner of economy, discusses global economic situation

FM Sitharaman meets EU commissioner of economy, discusses global economic situation

Global Hunger Index 2022: India slips six places, ranks 107

Global Hunger Index 2022: India slips six places, ranks 107

India will continue to explore ways to bring back Kohinoor from UK: MEA

India will continue to explore ways to bring back Kohinoor from UK: MEA

US President Biden calls Pakistan 'one of world's most dangerous nations'

US President Biden calls Pakistan 'one of world's most dangerous nations'