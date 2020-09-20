US postpones TikTok store ban until September 27

Washington [US]: The US Commerce Department said it is postponing the planned block of new TikTok downloads until September 27, in light of President Donald Trump's new announcement.

"In light of recent positive developments, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, at the direction of President Trump, will delay the prohibition of identified transactions pursuant to Executive Order 13942, related to the TikTok mobile application that would have been effective on Sunday, September 20, 2020, until September 27, 2020, at 11:59 pm," the Commerce Department said on Saturday.

Earlier, Trump said he had approved the purchase of TikTok, a video-sharing app owned by Chinese company ByteDance, to US software company Oracle, with the possible participation of Walmart.