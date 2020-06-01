US patient gets whopping $840,000 bill for coronavirus treatment

A high school teacher from the US state of Colorado was shocked to receive a medical bill of $840,000 for his treatment for COVID-19, local media reported.

The bill received by Robert Dennis, a Centennial High School teacher, covered Dennis' time at Denver's Sky Ridge hospital, where he was put on a ventilator in the intensive care unit for two weeks, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, what was not included was Dennis' three weeks at Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital, or his wife's trips to the emergency room when she was also fighting the virus.

The couple estimated that their total bills would top $1.5 million.

The couple had insurance and they planned to call to make sure that they were covered.

"Seeing that number yesterday for the first bill, it took your breath away again," the wife said.