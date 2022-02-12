US orders to withdraw all of its remaining soldiers from Ukraine amid Russian invasion threat

As tensions soar over a possible Russian invasion of the eastern European country, the United States on Saturday ordered the withdrawal of nearly all of its remaining soldiers from Ukraine, the announcement was made by the Pentagon Saturday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "has ordered the temporary repositioning of the 160 members of the Florida National Guard," who were in the country "advising and mentoring Ukrainian forces," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement as reported by news agency AFP.

Earlier in the day, the United States ordered all of its non-emergency Kyiv embassy staff to leave because of the threat of Russia invading Ukraine.

The State Department has "ordered the departure of most US direct-hire employees from Embassy Kyiv due to the continued threat of Russian military action," it said in an updated travel advisory.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration has deployed an additional 3,000 soldiers to central Europe, following intelligence warnings that the Russian military could invade Ukraine at any time.

Tension has mounted as Russia has built up more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine and carried out large-scale exercises. The US said on Friday an invasion could start at any moment. Russia denies planning to invade.

(with agency inputs)

