US: Massive Cyberattack Paralyses Hospital Systems Across Multiple States

Pixabay

Across several states of the USA, hospital computer systems have been left in shambles following a cyberattack, resulting in emergency rooms shutting down and ambulances being rerouted. A team of experts is tirelessly assessing the extent of the damage and seeking solutions as healthcare professionals grapple with an unprecedented cybersecurity crisis.

The cyber assault was initiated on Thursday, targeting establishments owned and managed by Prospect Medical Holdings, a prominent healthcare organization headquartered in California, according to AP News. With operations in Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania, this corporation operates hospitals and clinics. In the wake of this sophisticated attack, healthcare facilities in numerous states are striving to safeguard their networks and protect patient data.

Healthcare Services Disrupted In response to the alarming breach, Prospect Medical Holdings promptly halted all its systems to prevent further harm. The company announced on Friday that it had launched a comprehensive investigation and engaged external cybersecurity specialists to ascertain the source and nature of the attack.

Connecticut's Manchester Memorial and Rockville General Hospitals took the step of closing their emergency departments on Thursday due to the attack. Neighboring medical facilities were designated as alternative locations to ensure patients continued receiving care.

The cyberattack also affected primary care services, leading to their suspension on Friday across various hospitals affiliated with Eastern Connecticut Health Network. The network managing the affected institutions is in the process of notifying impacted patients.

Jillian Menzel, Chief Operating Officer of Eastern Connecticut Health Network, sought to reassure the public, emphasizing that the organization's team of experts is diligently investigating "the impact of the attack on all of the organizations."

Many other clinics within Prospect Medical Holdings' extensive network have reported encountering similar challenges. As reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, services have been suspended at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, and Springfield Hospital in Springfield.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)