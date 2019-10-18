US man changes name to ‘Nobody’ during mayoral election to help people vote for ‘Nobody’

A man named ‘Nobody’ ran for the mayoral elections of the town Keene in New Hampshire, US on October 15. The man did so in order to give neighbours in his town the option to literally vote for ‘Nobody.’

According to Money Control, the man's real name is Richard Goyan Paul, wanted to give the residents of his town the chance to literally vote for ‘Nobody’, which inspired him to take this step. The computer programmer turned activist legally changed his name to Nobody months ago, and is running as a libertarian and anarchist candidate for mayor. In the posters he put up around town, the mayoral candidate urged voters to elect him since “Nobody tells the truth”, “Nobody can fix the economy”, and “Nobody cares about the poor”.

He told WHDH.com: ‘I made it (the name change) because I intended to run for office and there’s a lot of jobs in government that Nobody should do.’ According to the Boston Globe, Nobody has been convicted of criminal charges nearly a dozen times. He has spent at least 60 days in jail for 11 charges related to disorderly conduct and narcotics.

Nobody was pitted against two city councillors for a final municipal ballot in November. He, however, was unlucky. Only 11 percent of the town voted on the poll day who voted against Nobody. His opponents, Mitchell Greenwald and George Hansel advanced who will face off in November’s general election.

According to a New York Post report, he drew inspiration from the popular campaign slogan “Vote for nobody”. However, he added, that he did not exactly want to ask people to refrain from voting. That’s when he got the idea of contesting elections by the new name. Nobody has also vowed to fight for legalising marijuana if he is voted to power.