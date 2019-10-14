US-led warplanes target Syrian military convo

Damascus: US-led warplanes struck a convoy of the Syrian army near the northern city of Raqqa with no immediate reports on casualties, a war monitor reported.

The warplanes on Sunday targeted the Syrian military convoy in the al-Rasafeh area in Raqqa as the convoy was moving toward the city of Tabaqa, Xinhua news agency quoted the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) as saying.The watchdog group said that the US was trying to hinder the deployment of Syrian army in the northern part of the country where a military offensive launched by Turkey was underway.

I added that the Syrian government and Kurdish forces reached a deal, mediated by Russia, to counter the Turkish offensive.

It allows for the deployment of the Syrian army on the Syrian-Turkish borderline from the city of Ayn al-Arab, also known as Kobane, in the northern countryside of Aleppo all the way to the Syrian-Iraqi border area.

On Sunday, the Kurdish Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, known as Rojava, said in a statement that it had reached an agreement with the Syrian government to confront the Turkish assault.

The Syria official media outlets said that the army was moving toward the northern region to "confront the Turkish aggression".

On October 9, Turkey started the military campaign in northern Syria in an attempt to eliminate the the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and its umbrella group, the People's Protection Units, which are both deemed by Ankara as separatists and terrorists. The Turkish operation, which came after the withdrawal of US forces from northern Syria, also aims to create a safe zone there to resettle millions of Syrian refugees.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has issued two statements since the beginning of the Turkish operation, accusing Ankara of targeting residential areas and causing deaths of civilians while holding the Kurdish forces responsible for the Turkish military incursion.