US judge upholds Epstein partner Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction

A US judge has upheld Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking conviction, denying her bid for a new trial.

Maxwell, 60, had complained that one of the jurors falsely stated before the trial that he had never been sexually abused. Her lawyers argued the fact the juror had been abused in the past meant he could not be impartial.

Maxwell was convicted in December last year of trafficking girls for the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein. She faces up to 65 years in prison, but maintains her innocence. Epstein killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.'

U.S. Judge Alison J. Nathan declined to order a new trial weeks after questioning the juror under oath in a New York courtroom about why he failed to disclose his personal history as an abuse survivor on a questionnaire during the jury selection process.

The juror had said he “skimmed way too fast” through the questionnaire and did not intentionally give the wrong answer to a question about sex abuse.

“I didn’t lie in order to get on this jury,” he said.

In an opinion certain to trigger a higher court appeal, Nathan said the juror’s failure to disclose his prior sexual abuse during the jury selection process was highly unfortunate, but not deliberate.

The judge also concluded the juror “harbored no bias toward the defendant and could serve as a fair and impartial juror.”

Had the juror answered the questions correctly, Maxwell’s lawyers had said they potentially could have objected to the man’s presence on the jury on the grounds that he might not be fair to a person accused of a similar crime.

Maxwell was found guilty on 29 December of sex-trafficking and related charges for bringing girls, some aged just 14, to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, for him to sexually abuse. Maxwell insists she is innocent.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender whose high-profile associates once included Prince Andrew, was arrested in July 2019, on sex-trafficking charges. He killed himself in federal jail in New York.

US federal prosecutors declined to comment on Nathan’s ruling. Maxwell’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ALSO READ US President Donald Trump wishes well for Ghislaine Maxwell

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 11:47 AM IST