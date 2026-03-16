US-Israel-Iran War: Benjamin Netanyahu Drops Another Video Amid Online Death Rumours

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday dropped another video of himself in public, dismissing viral rumours on social media claiming he had died. The clip, posted on his official account, shows the Israeli leader speaking casually with people at an outdoor cafe, appearing relaxed amid heightened regional tensions.

“Sticking to the guidelines and winning together,” the post read.

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In the video shared earlier, Netanyahu is seen thanking a coffee vendor and joking about the speculation. When told that some television channels were reporting his death, he quipped, “I am dying for coffee,” mocking the claims. The post accompanying the video read, “Sticking to the guidelines and winning together.”

The rumours intensified after Israel and the United States carried out coordinated strikes on targets in Iran on February 28. Speculation further escalated following a separate video of a press conference in which some social media users alleged the footage was AI-generated, pointing to what they claimed looked like six fingers on his hand, a supposed “AI glitch.”

The Prime Minister's Office of Israel rejected the claims as fake news, confirming that Netanyahu is “fine.” Reuven Azar, Israel’s ambassador to India, also dismissed the rumours, stating he had seen the prime minister recently and that the café video was authentic. He accused Iran and its allies of spreading disinformation to mislead the public.