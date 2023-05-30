 US: Indian-origin student, age 21, shot dead in Philadelphia, says report
An Indian-origin student was targeted and killed in the US in a similar occurrence twice this year, according to reports.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | FPJ

According to an article in the Khaleej Times on Monday, a 21-year-old student of Indian descent was shot and killed in Philadelphia. Jude Chacko was recognised as the deceased pupil. Khaleej Times added that he was shot by unknown gunmen on Sunday (local time) while he was leaving work.

According to the story in Khaleej Times, "the victim's parents immigrated to the US about 30 years ago from Kerela's Kollam district." Jude Chacko was a student and a part-time employee. During an attempted heist, two men attacked him.

Second such incident this year

An Indian-origin student was targeted and killed in the US in a similar occurrence twice this year, according to reports. The Columbus Division of Police had previously reported that a student from Andhra Pradesh, age 24, had been shot and killed on April 21, 2023, at a fuel station in the US. Saiesh Veera, the victim, worked as a fuel station employee in Ohio.

According to police, he was shot and killed while at work by unidentified assailants. Additionally, the police had made the suspect's photo public and requested assistance in locating the accused.

