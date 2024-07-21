Shocking Video: Newly Married Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Road Rage Incident In US

The Indian man, originally from Agra, was returning home with his wife when he entered into a verbal spat with another driver, who shot him. | X (

A newly married Indian-origin man was shot dead in US state of Indiana in a suspected case of road rage. Gavin Dasaur (29) was returning home with his Mexican wife on Tuesday (July 16) when the incident took place in the city of Indianapolis.

Dasaur had an argument with a driver of a pick-up truck following which he was shot. Hailing from Agra, Dasaur married Viviana ZaMora on June 29.

After getting shot, he was rushed to hospital but lost his life during treatment.

"I held him as he bled out and I was waiting for the ambulance," the victim's widow, Cinthya ZaMora told police as reported in local media.

The police have said that the pick-up truck driver may have acted in self-defence as it was Dasaur who approached his vehicle shouting, with a gun in his hand.

Standing outside, he punched the door of the vehicle with his gun and shouted at the driver before the latter fired multiple shots at him in point blank range.

The horrific scene was captured on camera.

USA 🇺🇸 - An Indianapolis road rage incident has claimed the life of 29-year-old Gavin Dasaur. He approached another car and can be heard screaming "You want to play with me?" as he banged his gun against the door of the pickup truck of the man he was arguing with. Dasaur was… pic.twitter.com/GzT8z7ZKbX — The Many Faces of Death (@ManyFaces_Death) July 18, 2024

"Upon further investigation and after consultation with Marion County Prosecutor's Office, that individual was released," the police spokesperson was quoted as saying in local media.

"My heart is shattered"

Cinthya Zamora, Dasaur's wife, spoke with media after the tragedy.

"He was a hardworking man that always went out of his way to help anyone and wanted to give the world to me and his family," she told 13News.

"He did not deserve to die this way. It’s such a tragedy that my husband was murdered in cold blood."

"As a grieving widow, my heart is shattered, and my world will never be the same," ZaMora said.

(With inputs from agencies)