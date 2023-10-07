US: Indian-Origin Couple, 2 Kids Found Dead In New Jersey; Probe On |

US: An Indian-origin couple and their two elementary school aged children were found dead in their home in the US state of New Jersey. The police described the incident as homicide.

According to police reports, Tej Pratap Singh, 43, and Sonal Parihar, 42, and their two children – 10 and 6 years – were in their Plainsboro home sometime after 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

Authorities said they received a 911 call late Wednesday evening requesting a welfare check at a residence in Plainsboro. “Upon their arrival, the police discovered four deceased victims in the house," they said in a joint statement. "This tragedy remains under investigation and autopsies are being performed," they added.

Relatives Express Shock

Relatives told CBS News that they were shocked by the family’s deaths, and noted that Singh and Parihar appeared to be a happy couple. Singh, in particular, was active in the community. Singh worked as a Lead APIX Engineer for Ness Digital Engineering, according to his LinkedIn profile. Parihar was in the Human Resources sector, relatives said.

Neighbours described the family as friendly and said they could often be seen walking together. “They were such a sweet family,” a neighbour was quoted in the media. ABC New York reported law enforcement sources had indicated the husband is suspected of killing his wife and two young children before killing himself. Public records revealed that the couple had purchased their Titus Lane home in August 2018 for $635,000

