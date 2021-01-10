US: 'Impeach' push becoming a shove, House Democrats rush to remove Trump from office

Washington: US House Democrats are set to introduce an article of impeachment against outgoing President Donald Trump on Monday over the deadly January 6 Capitol unrest.

California Congressman Ted Lieu, a Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee, tweeted on Saturday that the article of impeachment, which has so far had 180 co-sponsors, will be brought forward during Monday's pro forma session in the lower chamber, reports Xinhua news agency.

The article seeks to remove Trump for "incitement of insurrection" at the Capitol Hill. Thousands of Trump's supporters overwhelmed police and violently breached the security on January 6 when Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory in November 3, 2020, presidential election. Trump had addressed a rally outside the White House shortly before the deadly violence unfolded on Capitol Hill, urging his supporters to march toward the building, deemed as the citadel of American democracy.

On Sunday, Republican senator Pat Toomey, too, demanded that Trump resign 'as soon as possible;' meanwhile, Vice-President Mike Pence still hasn't ruled out using the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office just 10 days before his term is up.

Pence has not spoken publicly since Wednesday's events where he condemned the attacks before moving forward with the joint session of Congress to certify the election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has publicly expressed support for initiating proceedings to impeach Trump for a second time in just over a year.

The House, led by Democrats, impeached Trump in 2019 after an inquiry triggered by a whistleblower complaint that raised concerns about the White House's interactions with Ukraine. The Republican-led Senate later acquitted the President, allowing him to continue holding office.

The US Constitution provides that the House of Representatives "shall have the sole Power of Impeachment" and that "the Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments".

No sitting US President has ever been removed from office by Congress through impeachment. Senate Republicans have been divided over the impeachment push.